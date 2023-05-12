Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Up 12.8%

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) shot up 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.43. 121,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 74,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$113.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

