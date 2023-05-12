Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Purchases $49,826.25 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.51. 46,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,221. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.