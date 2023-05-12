Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 6%

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBXGet Rating) shares were down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 41,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 404,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INBX shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 2,702.04% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,959,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the first quarter worth approximately $23,180,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 50.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.