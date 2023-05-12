Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) shares were down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 41,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 404,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INBX shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 2,702.04% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,959,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the first quarter worth approximately $23,180,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 50.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

