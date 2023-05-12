Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.85

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 85393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Independent Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,069 shares of company stock valued at $207,131. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independent Bank by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 688,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

