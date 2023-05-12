Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 180.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 123,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

