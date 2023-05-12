IMS Capital Management Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $106.39. 346,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

