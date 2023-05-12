iExec RLC (RLC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.28 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $115.59 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00005309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.54852411 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $13,622,197.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

