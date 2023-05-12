IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.77

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.77 and traded as high as $32.92. IDT shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 48,083 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

IDT Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $829.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

Insider Activity at IDT

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $112,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,953.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $112,056.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,953.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $37,587.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $24,089.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $193,422. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in IDT by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after buying an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 96.9% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the first quarter valued at $17,236,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Featured Articles

