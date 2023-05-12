Huntington National Bank Sells 2,185 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,925 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRV opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,222 shares of company stock worth $10,281,414 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

