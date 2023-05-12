Huntington National Bank Sells 205,277 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,277 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,681.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 481,427 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $99.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

