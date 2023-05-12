Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 112,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,167 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 63,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

