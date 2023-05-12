Huntington National Bank Has $9.16 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.