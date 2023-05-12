Huntington National Bank Has $15.07 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,781 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

AvalonBay Communities Profile

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.42.

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.