Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 349,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,782 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

