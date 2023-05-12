Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $23,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after buying an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,286,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $223.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

