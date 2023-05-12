Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of HNTIF stock remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Get Hunting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HNTIF. Barclays upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.92) to GBX 420 ($5.30) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About Hunting

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.