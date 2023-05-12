HST Ventures LLC Takes $550,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 0.4% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.28. 457,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

