H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

HRB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 2,537,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,541. H&R Block has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

