H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Director Robert A. Gerard Buys 500 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Gerard bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $16,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,924.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE HRB opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

