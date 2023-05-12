HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading Up 4.4%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 146,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 147,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$84.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.39.

About HPQ Silicon

(Get Rating)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.