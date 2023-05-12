HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HOYA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $112.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

