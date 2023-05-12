Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.74

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.65%.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

