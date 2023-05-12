Hourglass Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after buying an additional 550,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 224.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after buying an additional 510,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $106.73. 159,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,958. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.