Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

