Hourglass Capital LLC Invests $257,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,059,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,505. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.