Hourglass Capital LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up about 2.1% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,842 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -248.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.