Hourglass Capital LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Outfront Media worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OUT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Outfront Media Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OUT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.24. 467,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,171. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

