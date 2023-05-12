Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 43,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, RENASANT Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $630.18. 187,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,318. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

