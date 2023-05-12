Hourglass Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,920 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 717,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,951. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

