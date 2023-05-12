Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 720 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. KeyCorp upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LYB traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. 184,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.