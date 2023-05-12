Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

