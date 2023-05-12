Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $230.47 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $170.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

