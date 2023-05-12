Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.22 million and approximately $20.46 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00005228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.30412264 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $18,916,747.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

