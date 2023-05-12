Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $258.81

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $258.81 and traded as low as $180.01. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $183.57, with a volume of 14,882 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $394.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.31.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

