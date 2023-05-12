Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.23 million-$244.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.99 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Himax Technologies Stock Performance
HIMX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 839,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,529. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.
Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
Further Reading
