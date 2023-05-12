Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.23 million-$244.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.99 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

HIMX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 839,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,529. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

