Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Highway Stock Performance

Highway stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 1,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.27. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Highway Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

