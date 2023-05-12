HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $14.92. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 16,873 shares.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

