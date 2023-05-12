High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.26

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.26 and traded as high as C$14.45. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.44, with a volume of 4,587 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.46 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7965475 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Insider Transactions at High Liner Foods

In related news, Director Scott A. Brison acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,675.00. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

