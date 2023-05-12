HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $161.09

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.09 ($2.03) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.93). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 153 ($1.93), with a volume of 2,783,516 shares.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 903.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.05.

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 4,705.88%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

