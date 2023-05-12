HI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.05 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $12.05 million and $352,655.14 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024867 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,625.18 or 0.99940045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00465792 USD and is down -8.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $370,808.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

