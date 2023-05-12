Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC) Shares Down 12.5%

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 675,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 522,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) Stock Down 12.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) Company Profile

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

