Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 322.4% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEINY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Heineken Stock Up 0.6 %

HEINY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. 32,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Heineken has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Heineken Increases Dividend

About Heineken

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.5385 dividend. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

