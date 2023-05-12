Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Shares Down 0.3%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €1.75 ($1.92) and last traded at €1.79 ($1.96). 400,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.79 ($1.97).
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.42) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.75) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $531.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.21.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.
