Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,758 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,620,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,185,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,921,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $172.83.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $23,737,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

