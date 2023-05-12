Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HTIA stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.
Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.
