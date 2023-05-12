Head-To-Head Review: Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) & Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Rating) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Enlight Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Enlight Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A Enlight Renewable Energy $546.84 million 3.78 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

