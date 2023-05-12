Head to Head Comparison: Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) versus The Competition

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.73% 15.29% 4.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1096 2655 2839 109 2.29

Dividends

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 58.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $58.17 billion $236.31 million 15.12 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $30.55 billion $704.32 million 225.01

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors have a beta of -2.58, indicating that their average share price is 358% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora competitors beat Sendas Distribuidora on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.