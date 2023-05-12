HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 53,162 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,162 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,359 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 833,389 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18,267.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 630,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 627,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.