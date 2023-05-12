HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $172.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $2,059,829. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

