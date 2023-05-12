HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $203.67 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.